VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Lowered by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,265 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 31,209 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VMware were worth $61,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

