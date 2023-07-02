VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CFO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,517. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $736.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $69.14.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
