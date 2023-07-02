VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 137.1% in June

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIZ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.01. 3,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

