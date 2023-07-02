Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Victoria Gold

In other Victoria Gold news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$28,463.82. In related news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall purchased 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,463.82. Also, Senior Officer Adam Melnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $81,714 over the last 90 days.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.