VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 78.5% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $548,997.25 and approximately $125.05 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

