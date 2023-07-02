Verge Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $53.55 million and approximately $39.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00362086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.57 or 0.00966971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00536630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00066034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00158028 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,127,350 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.