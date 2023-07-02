Verge Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $39.69 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,568.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00350334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.00933649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00542196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00066806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00158839 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,117,925 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

