Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0052

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $53.90 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

