Velas Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.70 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and $656,479.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,152,874 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

