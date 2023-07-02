Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period.

VT opened at $96.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

