Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Lifted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,322. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

