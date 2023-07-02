Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,897 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,864,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.89. 78,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

