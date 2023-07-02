Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2452 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

