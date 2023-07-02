Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 319,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,512. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.