Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Increased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

