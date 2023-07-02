Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $35,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

