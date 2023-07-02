Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average of $243.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

