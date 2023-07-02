Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Reduced by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 545,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,752,000 after acquiring an additional 368,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after acquiring an additional 344,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $69.72. 442,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,862. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.