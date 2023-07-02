Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $110.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

