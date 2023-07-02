Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VCEB opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

