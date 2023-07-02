Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.43. 1,171,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,768. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

