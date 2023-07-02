VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 319,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

