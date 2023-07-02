VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Declares $0.08 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS MIG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

