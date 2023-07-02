VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:ITM)

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 178,862 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.