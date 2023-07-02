VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0996 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

