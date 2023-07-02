VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DAPP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.81. 100,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,243. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

