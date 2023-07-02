Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

