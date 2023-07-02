Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,473,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

