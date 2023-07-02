Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after buying an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

