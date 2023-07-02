Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.26 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

