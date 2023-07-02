Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 457.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $411.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.