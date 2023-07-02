Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

