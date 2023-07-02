United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

