Unique Wealth LLC Has $26.80 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 13.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,083,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,235,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

