Unique Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,697 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises 3.2% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,148,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.75 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

