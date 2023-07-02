Unique Wealth LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $308.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.65. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

