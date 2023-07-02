U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

U.S. Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

U.S. Gold Company Profile

USAU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 39,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

