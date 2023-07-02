Two Point Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.9% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 51,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Stryker stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,967. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

