Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TUP stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tupperware Brands

Several analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

