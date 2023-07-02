Truist Financial Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $34.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

