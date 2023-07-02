Truist Financial Cuts Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $29.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

