Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

TFC stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

