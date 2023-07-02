TRON Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.42 billion and $141.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008843 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002683 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,909,291,029 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
