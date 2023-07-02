Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) vs. Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Financial Review

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trisura Group and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Trisura Group currently has a consensus price target of $55.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.03%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $46.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Trisura Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

This table compares Trisura Group and Ryan Specialty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.76 $61.05 million $0.56 80.16

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trisura Group and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19%

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. In addition, the company is involved in corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises activities; and non-profit enterprises; and liability insurance for enterprises and professionals. Further, it offers package insurance for enterprise, professionals, and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

