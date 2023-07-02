Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trajectory Alpha Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 313.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TCOA opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Trajectory Alpha Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.78.

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Company Profile

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

