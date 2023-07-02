Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.34.
About Total Energy Services
