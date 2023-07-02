Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

