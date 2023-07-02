Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. 400,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Top Ships Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

