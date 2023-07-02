Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $9.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,754.97 or 1.00010470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002129 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40157734 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,445,873.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.