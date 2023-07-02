Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $93,218.16

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $93,218.16 and approximately $45,346.67 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0005299 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $46,885.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

