Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.85 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $227.69 million and $11.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,524.05 or 1.00005530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02272572 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $17,216,878.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

